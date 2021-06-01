All Time Low Expand 2021 Tour Plans

All Time Low have announced additional 2021 tour dates that include both a summer headline tour, followed by a North American headline tour this fall.
The new summer headline dates will feature support from The Maine and Grayscale . Their North American fall tour will include labelmates nothing,nowhere. and Meet Me @ The Altar.
They will kick things off with appearances at this year's Lollapalooza festival which runs from July 29th through August 1st and then they also perform at the Life Is Beautiful Fest on September 18th.
The Sad Summer Fest tour launches in Sacramento on August 6th at Papa Murphy's and concludes on September 11th in Pontiac, MI at Crofoot Festival Grounds.
A short UK follows in September before they return for the fall tour. See all of the dates below:
Sad Summer Fest 2021
August 06, 2021 - Sacramento, CA - Papa Murphy's
August 07, 2021 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove Outdoors
August 20, 2021 - Orlando FL - The Orlando Amphitheater
August 21, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
August 27, 2021 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 28, 2021 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
August 30, 2021 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
August 31, 2021 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor
September 03, 2021 - Asbury Park, NJ - Summer Stage
September 04, 2021 - Boston, MA - The Palladium Outdoors
September 05, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann
September 07, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
September 10, 2021 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
September 11, 2021 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds
Headline Dates with The Maine and Grayscale - JUST ANNOUNCED
August 08, 2021 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
August 10, 2021 - Denver, CO - Mission
August 13, 2021 - Kansas City, MO - KC Live!
August 14, 2021 - St. Louis, MO - Ballpark Village
August 15, 2021 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
August 17, 2021 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
August 18, 2021 - Austin, TX - Stubb's
August 22, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Marathon
August 24, 2021 - Norfolk, VA - NorVA
August 25, 2021 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
September 01, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
UK Headline Dates
September 22, 2021 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
September 23, 2021 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT
September 26, 2021 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT
September 27, 2021 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT
September 28, 2021 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Headline Dates with nothing,nowhere. and Meet Me @ The Altar - JUST ANNOUNCED
October 12, 2021 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
October 13, 2021 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
October 15, 2021 - Richmond, VA - The National
October 16, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
October 17, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
October 19, 2021 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
October 20, 2021 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
October 23, 2021 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
October 24, 2021 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
October 27, 2021 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
October 28, 2021 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
October 30, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
October 31, 2021 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
November 02, 2021 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
November 03, 2021 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
November 05, 2021 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
November 06, 2021 - Portland, OR - Roseland
November 07, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
November 10, 2021 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
November 11, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
November 12, 2021 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
