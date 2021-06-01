All Time Low Expand 2021 Tour Plans

All Time Low have announced additional 2021 tour dates that include both a summer headline tour, followed by a North American headline tour this fall.

The new summer headline dates will feature support from The Maine and Grayscale . Their North American fall tour will include labelmates nothing,nowhere. and Meet Me @ The Altar.

They will kick things off with appearances at this year's Lollapalooza festival which runs from July 29th through August 1st and then they also perform at the Life Is Beautiful Fest on September 18th.

The Sad Summer Fest tour launches in Sacramento on August 6th at Papa Murphy's and concludes on September 11th in Pontiac, MI at Crofoot Festival Grounds.

A short UK follows in September before they return for the fall tour. See all of the dates below:

ALL TIME LOW TOUR DATES

Festival AppearancesJuly 29-August 01, 2021 - Chicago, IL - LollapaloozaSeptember 18, 2021 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful

Sad Summer Fest 2021

August 06, 2021 - Sacramento, CA - Papa Murphy's

August 07, 2021 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove Outdoors

August 20, 2021 - Orlando FL - The Orlando Amphitheater

August 21, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

August 27, 2021 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 28, 2021 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

August 30, 2021 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

August 31, 2021 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor

September 03, 2021 - Asbury Park, NJ - Summer Stage

September 04, 2021 - Boston, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

September 05, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann

September 07, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

September 10, 2021 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

September 11, 2021 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds

Headline Dates with The Maine and Grayscale - JUST ANNOUNCED

August 08, 2021 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

August 10, 2021 - Denver, CO - Mission

August 13, 2021 - Kansas City, MO - KC Live!

August 14, 2021 - St. Louis, MO - Ballpark Village

August 15, 2021 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

August 17, 2021 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

August 18, 2021 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

August 22, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Marathon

August 24, 2021 - Norfolk, VA - NorVA

August 25, 2021 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

September 01, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

UK Headline Dates

September 22, 2021 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

September 23, 2021 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

September 26, 2021 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT

September 27, 2021 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

September 28, 2021 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Headline Dates with nothing,nowhere. and Meet Me @ The Altar - JUST ANNOUNCED

October 12, 2021 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

October 13, 2021 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

October 15, 2021 - Richmond, VA - The National

October 16, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 17, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

October 19, 2021 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

October 20, 2021 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

October 23, 2021 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

October 24, 2021 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

October 27, 2021 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

October 28, 2021 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

October 30, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

October 31, 2021 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

November 02, 2021 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

November 03, 2021 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

November 05, 2021 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November 06, 2021 - Portland, OR - Roseland

November 07, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

November 10, 2021 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

November 11, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

November 12, 2021 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's



Related Stories

All Time Low Share 'Once In A Lifetime' Video

All Time Low Revisits Monsters With Demi Lovato And blackbear

All Time Low Announce Basement Noise Concert Series

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

News > All Time Low



