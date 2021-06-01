Brett Young Announces The Weekends Tour

Brett Young has announced that he will be returning to the road this fall for The Weekends Tour that will features support from Maddie & Tae and Filmore with Ryan Hurd and Matt Ferranti on select shows.
He will be launching the 33-city tour on September 11th and 12th with two nights in Ft. Worth, TX at Billy Bob's Texas and will conclude the trek on December 3rd in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion.
Young will be launching the tour in support of his new collection "Weekends Look A Little Different These Days", which is set to be released this Friday, June 4th.
Brett had this to say, "Announcing a headlining tour and preparing to release new music both in the same week truly feels like a dream and something I won't ever take for granted.
"It's emotional thinking about reuniting not only with my band and crew after so much time apart, but with the FANS! I can't wait to make up for lost time and finally get to perform these new ones we've been working on." See the dates below:
** Matt Ferranti Support
*** Ryan Hurd & Filmore Support
