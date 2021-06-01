Brett Young Announces The Weekends Tour

Brett Young has announced that he will be returning to the road this fall for The Weekends Tour that will features support from Maddie & Tae and Filmore with Ryan Hurd and Matt Ferranti on select shows.

He will be launching the 33-city tour on September 11th and 12th with two nights in Ft. Worth, TX at Billy Bob's Texas and will conclude the trek on December 3rd in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion.

Young will be launching the tour in support of his new collection "Weekends Look A Little Different These Days", which is set to be released this Friday, June 4th.

Brett had this to say, "Announcing a headlining tour and preparing to release new music both in the same week truly feels like a dream and something I won't ever take for granted.

"It's emotional thinking about reuniting not only with my band and crew after so much time apart, but with the FANS! I can't wait to make up for lost time and finally get to perform these new ones we've been working on." See the dates below:

Brett Young's The Weekends Tour

9/11/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas**9/12/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas**9/16/21 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion9/17/21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater9/18/21 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point9/23/21 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater***9/24/21 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!9/25/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater10/1/21 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery10/2/21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach Resort10/3/21 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre10/5/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre10/7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union**10/8/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort**10/9/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino Resort Spa**10/10/21 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater "formerly Rabobank Theater"**10/13/21 - Edmonton, AB- Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium**10/14/21 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium**10/16/21 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre**10/18/21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre**10/28/21 - Milwaukee, WI- The Eagles Ballroom10/29/21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center10/30/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeltaPlex***11/4/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland11/5/21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse11/6/21 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theater11/11/21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center11/12/21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena11/13/21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall in Ocean Casino Resort11/18/21 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium**11/19/21 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre11/20/21 - Boca Raton, FL- Mizner Park Amphitheatre12/3/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**

** Matt Ferranti Support

*** Ryan Hurd & Filmore Support



