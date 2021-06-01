Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For American Tour

Guns N' Roses are planning to return to the road this summer and have recruited Wolfgang Van Halen's solo group Mammoth WVH to support them on the trek.

The tour sees the reunited band playing rescheduled North American tour dates that were postponed due to the pandemic, along with a number of additional shows.

They will be kicking things off on July 31st in Hershey, PA at the Hersheypark Stadium and will conclude the tour on October 2nd and 3rd with two nights in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the new dates beginning this Friday, June 4th at 12:00 p.m. local time. See the dates below:

Guns N' Roses Tour Dates:

07/31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium (new)08/03 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park08/05 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium08/08 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park08/11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome08/13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium08/16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park08/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium08/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center (new)08/25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose (new)08/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Venue to be announced (new)08/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena (new)09/01 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (new)09/04 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley (festival no Mammoth WVH)09/08 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium (new)09/11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (new)09/12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (new)09/16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field09/18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest09/21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (new)09/23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center (new)09/26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena (new)09/29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena (new)10/02 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena (new)10/03 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena (new)

