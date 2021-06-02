.

Lollapalooza 2021 Daily Lineup Revealed

Keavin Wiggins | 06-02-2021

Lollapalooza event poster

Organizers of the Lollapalooza festival have announced the daily lineup for this year's event, which will be taking place at Chicago's Grant Part on July 29th through August 1st.

The first night (Thursday, July 29th) will feature performances from Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World and more.

The lineup for the second night of the festival (Friday, July 30th) will be led by Tyler, The Creator, Marshmello, and Roddy Ricch. Saturday (July 31st will feature Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Trippie Redd, Slander and more.

The final day of the event, Sunday, August 1st will be led by Foo Fighters, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Alison Wonderland and Band of Horses.

