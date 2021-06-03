.

Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer

Keavin Wiggins | 06-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bad Wolves photo courtesy Better Noise

Bad Wolves have announced that they have recruited former The Acacia Strain guitarist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz to replace their former lead singer Tommy Vext, who left the group earlier this year.

The band had this to say, "We are excited to officially announce that Bad Wolves has a new singer -Daniel 'DL' Lasckiewicz. DL is a tremendous songwriter and singer, and we can confidently say that the album we are working on, titled Dear Monsters, is the best Bad Wolves album to date.

"DL is one of the most talented and hard-working people we have ever had the pleasure to know. He is a team player, a creative force, and overall a great human being who fits perfectly with our BW family. It feels incredible to be surrounded with such positive energy and the music we've made is certainly reflective of this new-found optimism and collaborative spirit. This new album shows a more cohesive and unique reflection of the band. There is a lot to prove and expectations are high with a new singer coming in. And we nailed it. The songs speak for themselves, and if you're a Bad Wolves fan we know you won't be disappointed.

"So much has happened since Tommy publicly quit Bad Wolves a few months ago - and we disagree with the validity of much of what he has said publicly about our parting of ways - but we would prefer to not look back on the past and instead focus on this new chapter. And most importantly, we'd like to let the music speak for itself. Thanks for believing in Bad Wolves and please join us in welcoming DL to the family. We can't wait for you to hear what's coming."

Related Stories


Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer

Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band

Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates

Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour

Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves Announce Summer Tour

Bad Wolves Release 'Sober' Video

Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Bad Wolves Release 'Remember When' Video

News > Bad Wolves

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more

Rival Sons Announce Special Pair Of Aces Livestream Events- Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour- Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch For Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For Tour- Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour- Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow- Queen's Roger Taylor Solo Album and Tour- more

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'- Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed- Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God- Train- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

MorleyView Dru

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

advertisement
Latest News

Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang

Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'

Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer

Metallica In The Studio For 'Load' 25th Anniversary

ZZ Top and Cody Jinks Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup

Randy Travis Expands Storms of Life For 35th Anniversary

Red Fang Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour

Singled Out: Ours' Bring It On