Architects Announce North American Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

Architects have announced that they will be crossing the pond this fall to launch a North American headline tour and an appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival.

The tour is scheduled to begin on November 2nd in Los Angeles at The Novo and will be concluding December 2nd in Minneapolis, MN at the famed venue First Avenue.

They will be launching the fall trek in support of their recently released ninth studio album, "For Those That Wish To Exist", which debut at No. 1 on the Digital Album Chart. See the dates below:

Architects Tour Dates


11/2 Los Angeles, CA The Novo
11/3 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
11/5 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre
11/6 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
11/8 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
11/10 Atlanta, GA Heaven
11/11 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville*
11/13 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
11/14 Norfolk, VA The Norva
11/16 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
11/17 Washington, DC The Fillmore
11/19 Boston, MA House of Blues
11/20 New York, NY Terminal 5
11/23 Montreal, QC Olympia
11/25 Toronto, ON Rebel
11/26 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/27 Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom
11/28 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
11/30 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe
12/1 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
12/2 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

