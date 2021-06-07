Architects Announce North American Tour

Architects have announced that they will be crossing the pond this fall to launch a North American headline tour and an appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival.

The tour is scheduled to begin on November 2nd in Los Angeles at The Novo and will be concluding December 2nd in Minneapolis, MN at the famed venue First Avenue.

They will be launching the fall trek in support of their recently released ninth studio album, "For Those That Wish To Exist", which debut at No. 1 on the Digital Album Chart. See the dates below:

Architects Tour Dates

11/2 Los Angeles, CA The Novo11/3 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre11/5 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre11/6 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre11/8 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall11/10 Atlanta, GA Heaven11/11 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville*11/13 Raleigh, NC The Ritz11/14 Norfolk, VA The Norva11/16 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore11/17 Washington, DC The Fillmore11/19 Boston, MA House of Blues11/20 New York, NY Terminal 511/23 Montreal, QC Olympia11/25 Toronto, ON Rebel11/26 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre11/27 Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom11/28 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall11/30 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe12/1 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre12/2 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

