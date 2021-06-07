Architects Announce North American Tour

Architects have announced that they will be crossing the pond this fall to launch a North American headline tour and an appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival.
The tour is scheduled to begin on November 2nd in Los Angeles at The Novo and will be concluding December 2nd in Minneapolis, MN at the famed venue First Avenue.
They will be launching the fall trek in support of their recently released ninth studio album, "For Those That Wish To Exist", which debut at No. 1 on the Digital Album Chart. See the dates below:
