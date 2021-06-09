The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video

The Pretty Reckless have released a music video for their brand new single "Only Love Can Save Me Now". The track and video both feature Soundgarden icons Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil.
Taylor Momsen had this to say, "It's hard to describe the feeling around our song 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'. The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favorite musicians of all time - Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal.
"This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living."
Thayil shared, "It was super fun to spend time in the studio with Taylor, Ben, and Matt, and to have the opportunity to contribute to this The Pretty Reckless song. 'Only Love Can Save Me Now' has elements of classic Soundgarden and the riff would probably be at home on Louder Than Love.
"These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor's powerful and haunting vocals. Cheers, and thanks to The Pretty Reckless for inviting Matt and me to play on this track!"
Cameron added, "Kim and I had a blast recording with Taylor and The Pretty Reckless on their new single 'Only Love Can Save Me Now,' a fantastic rock track that sounds amazing at full volume. Many thanks to the band for inviting us to play on their new album Death By Rock And Roll." Watch the video below:
