Carrie Underwood Live From The Ryman Coming To DVD

Carrie Underwood has announced that she will be releasing their concert performance film "My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman", on DVD on July 23rd.
"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," says Underwood of her "My Savior" album.
On July 23rd a TV special featuring performances from the My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman DVD will air on networks including PBS, DIRECTV, DISH TV, Circle TV, TBN, RFD-TV and more; and it will air in Canada on The Miracle Channel, Vision TV, Hope TV and CTS (Crossroads). The special will also air on GAITHERTV (Roku/Apple/Amazon) and on the Gaither TV YouTube Channel for a limited time beginning July 23. See the songlist below:
Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)
Because He Lives
Blessed Assurance
Nothing But The Blood of Jesus
Just As I Am
O How I Love Jesus
Softly And Tenderly
Great Is Thy Faithfulness (feat. CeCe Winans)
I Surrender All
Victory In Jesus
How Great Thou Art
The Old Rugged Cross
Amazing Grace/Something In The Water
