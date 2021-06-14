Carrie Underwood Live From The Ryman Coming To DVD

Carrie Underwood has announced that she will be releasing their concert performance film "My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman", on DVD on July 23rd.

"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," says Underwood of her "My Savior" album.



On July 23rd a TV special featuring performances from the My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman DVD will air on networks including PBS, DIRECTV, DISH TV, Circle TV, TBN, RFD-TV and more; and it will air in Canada on The Miracle Channel, Vision TV, Hope TV and CTS (Crossroads). The special will also air on GAITHERTV (Roku/Apple/Amazon) and on the Gaither TV YouTube Channel for a limited time beginning July 23. See the songlist below:

Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)

Because He Lives

Blessed Assurance

Nothing But The Blood of Jesus

Just As I Am

O How I Love Jesus

Softly And Tenderly

Great Is Thy Faithfulness (feat. CeCe Winans)

I Surrender All

Victory In Jesus

How Great Thou Art

The Old Rugged Cross

Amazing Grace/Something In The Water



