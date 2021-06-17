.

Rodrigo y Gabriela Launching By Request Tour This Fall

Keavin Wiggins | 06-17-2021

Rodrigo y Gabriela tour poster

Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced that they will be launching their first U.S. tour in over two years this fall and they are letting their fans pick the setlist.

The By Request Tour will be kicking off on September 1st in Boulder, CO at the Chautauqua Auditorium and will conclude on October 16th in Minneapolis, MN at the Fillmore.

Rodrigo had this to say, "On the Mettavolution tour in 2019, we played the whole of that album. Here we are, two years later, and we have decided to let the fans choose what songs they want to hear from us on the 'By Request' tour."

Gabriela added, "We are so excited to be getting back out on the road again. The 'By Request' tour puts the setlist in the hands of the fans. We can't wait to see what songs they pick."

Fans can vote for the songs for the setlist here and see the dates below:

9/1 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium *
9/3 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *
9/4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center *
9/8 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield *
9/10 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater *
9/11 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage Concert Series *
9/12 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay *
9/14 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theater *
9/15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues *
9/26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater
9/28 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for Performing Arts **

10/1 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
10/2 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall **
10/3 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre **
10/5 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte **
10/6 - Washington, DC - Anthem
10/8 - Hershey, PA - Harrisburg University at Hershey Theatre **
10/9 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre **
10/10 - New York, NY - Pier 17
10/11 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall **
10/14 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater
10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

