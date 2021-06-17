Rodrigo y Gabriela Launching By Request Tour This Fall

Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced that they will be launching their first U.S. tour in over two years this fall and they are letting their fans pick the setlist.
The By Request Tour will be kicking off on September 1st in Boulder, CO at the Chautauqua Auditorium and will conclude on October 16th in Minneapolis, MN at the Fillmore.
Rodrigo had this to say, "On the Mettavolution tour in 2019, we played the whole of that album. Here we are, two years later, and we have decided to let the fans choose what songs they want to hear from us on the 'By Request' tour."
Gabriela added, "We are so excited to be getting back out on the road again. The 'By Request' tour puts the setlist in the hands of the fans. We can't wait to see what songs they pick."
Fans can vote for the songs for the setlist here and see the dates below:
9/1 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium *
9/3 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *
9/4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center *
9/8 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield *
9/10 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater *
9/11 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage Concert Series *
9/12 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay *
9/14 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theater *
9/15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues *
9/26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater
9/28 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for Performing Arts **
10/1 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
10/2 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall **
10/3 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre **
10/5 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte **
10/6 - Washington, DC - Anthem
10/8 - Hershey, PA - Harrisburg University at Hershey Theatre **
10/9 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre **
10/10 - New York, NY - Pier 17
10/11 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall **
10/14 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater
10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
Rodrigo y Gabriela Reveal 'Street Fighter Mas' Video and Announce EP
Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Epic Pink Floyd Cover From Upcoming Album
Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover 2019 In Review
Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover
Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race- more
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Kenny Chesney Announces Here And Now Stadium Tour
Mastodon Unplugging For Livestream From Aquarium
Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release
Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend
Rodrigo y Gabriela Launching By Request Tour This Fall
Overhate Deliver The Penance And The Lesson With New Video
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single
Singled Out: Sleeping Dogs' No Mercy