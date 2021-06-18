.

Fear Factory Share 'Recode' Video As Long Awaited Album Is Released

Keavin Wiggins | 06-18-2021

Fear Factory album art

Fear Factory are celebrating the release of their tenth studio album, "Aggression Continuum," by sharing a Riivata Visuals directed music video for the track "Recode".

Dino Cazares had this to say about the new album finally seeing the light of day, "The day has finally come for all to finally enjoy the New Fear Factory album, Aggression Continuum.

"It's been a long journey to get to this date and I can't say enough of how proud I am of the album. Thanks to everyone involved in making it possible for this record to come out. This is all for you, the amazing FF Family!! Machines of Hate!" Watch the video below:


