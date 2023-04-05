Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize

(Nuclear Blast) Industrial metal pioneers Fear Factory have solidified their importance and have become champions of the Metal community. Today, the band is proud to announce that Re-Industrialized and Mechanize will be available as re-issues on June 23rd via Nuclear Blast Records.
In celebration of the reissues, the band releases a remixed and remastered version of their sleeper hit 'New Messiah'. Watch the lyric video for the single for the first time ever.
The Re-Industrialized reissue features a brand new remix (with live drums), by Greg Reely (Demanufacture, Obsolete, Mechanize), new artwork, and 6 bonus tracks.
Below is the track listing for Re-Industrialized:
1. The Industrialist
2. Recharger
3. New Messiah
4. God Eater
5. Depraved Mind Murder
6. Virus Of Faith
7. Difference Engine
8. Disassemble
9. Religion Is Flawed Because Man Is Flawed
10. Enhanced Reality
11. Human Augmentation
12. Fade Away (Recharger Remix by Rhys Fulber and Dino Cazares)
13. Noise In The Machine (Difference Engine Remix by Blush Response)
14. Landfill
15. Saturation
16. Passing Complexion
Re-Industrialized will be available digitally and in the following formats:
2 CD Jewelcase
2 LP
Silver
Clear w/ Black Splatter (Limited to 750)
Mechanize will feature the album as well as 3 bonus tracks. Below is the track listing for Mechanize:
1. Mechanize
2. Industrial Discipline
3. Fear Campaign
4. Powershifter
5. Christpoitation
6. Oxidizer
7. Controlled Demolition
8. Designing The Enemy
9. Metallic Division
10. Final Exit
11. Martyr (Re-recorded version)
12. Crash Test (Re-recorded version)
13. Sangre De Ninos (Re-recorded version)
Mechanize will be available digitally and in the following formats:
CD Jewelcase
2 LP
Smoke
Beer w/ Black Splatter (Limited to 750)
Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour
Fear Factory Announce Their New Lead Singer
Fear Factory Staying With Nuclear Blast
Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questioned Furnace Fest Logo (2022 In Review)
Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video- Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize- more
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed- Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more
Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute- Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- more
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video
Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize
Gov't Mule Share 'Dreaming Out Loud' First Single From New Album
Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Announce 1979 Flying V
All-Star Jam Announced For Rock For Ronnie Concert in the Park
The Devil Wears Prada, Excision and Wooli Team For 'Reasons'
Bowling For Soup Go 8 Bit For 'Hey Mario' Video
Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video