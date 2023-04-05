Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize

Reissues promo

(Nuclear Blast) Industrial metal pioneers Fear Factory have solidified their importance and have become champions of the Metal community. Today, the band is proud to announce that Re-Industrialized and Mechanize will be available as re-issues on June 23rd via Nuclear Blast Records.

In celebration of the reissues, the band releases a remixed and remastered version of their sleeper hit 'New Messiah'. Watch the lyric video for the single for the first time ever.

The Re-Industrialized reissue features a brand new remix (with live drums), by Greg Reely (Demanufacture, Obsolete, Mechanize), new artwork, and 6 bonus tracks.

Below is the track listing for Re-Industrialized:

1. The Industrialist

2. Recharger

3. New Messiah

4. God Eater

5. Depraved Mind Murder

6. Virus Of Faith

7. Difference Engine

8. Disassemble

9. Religion Is Flawed Because Man Is Flawed

10. Enhanced Reality

11. Human Augmentation

12. Fade Away (Recharger Remix by Rhys Fulber and Dino Cazares)

13. Noise In The Machine (Difference Engine Remix by Blush Response)

14. Landfill

15. Saturation

16. Passing Complexion

Re-Industrialized will be available digitally and in the following formats:

2 CD Jewelcase

2 LP

Silver

Clear w/ Black Splatter (Limited to 750)

Mechanize will feature the album as well as 3 bonus tracks. Below is the track listing for Mechanize:

1. Mechanize

2. Industrial Discipline

3. Fear Campaign

4. Powershifter

5. Christpoitation

6. Oxidizer

7. Controlled Demolition

8. Designing The Enemy

9. Metallic Division

10. Final Exit

11. Martyr (Re-recorded version)

12. Crash Test (Re-recorded version)

13. Sangre De Ninos (Re-recorded version)

Mechanize will be available digitally and in the following formats:

CD Jewelcase

2 LP

Smoke

Beer w/ Black Splatter (Limited to 750)

