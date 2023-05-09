.

Fear Factory Share 'Deprived Mind Murder' Visualizer

05-09-2023

Fear Factory Video still
Video still

(Nuclear Blast) Industrial metal pioneers Fear Factory have solidified their importance and have become champions of the Metal community. On June 23rd, the band's albums Re-Industrialized and Mechanize will be available as re-issues via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, Fear Factory offers fans the single, "Deprived Mind Murder", from Re-Industrialized. Check out the stream and visualizer video for the track below:

The Re-Industrialized reissue features a brand new remix (with live drums), by Greg Reely (Demanufacture, Obsolete, Mechanize), new artwork, and 6 bonus tracks.

Below is the track listing for Re-Industrialized:
1. The Industrialist
2. Recharger
3. New Messiah
4. God Eater
5. Depraved Mind Murder
6. Virus Of Faith
7. Difference Engine
8. Disassemble
9. Religion Is Flawed Because Man Is Flawed
10. Enhanced Reality
11. Human Augmentation
12. Fade Away (Recharger Remix by Rhys Fulber and Dino Cazares)
13. Noise In The Machine (Difference Engine Remix by Blush Response)
14. Landfill
15. Saturation
16. Passing Complexion

