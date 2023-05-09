Fear Factory Share 'Deprived Mind Murder' Visualizer

Video still

(Nuclear Blast) Industrial metal pioneers Fear Factory have solidified their importance and have become champions of the Metal community. On June 23rd, the band's albums Re-Industrialized and Mechanize will be available as re-issues via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, Fear Factory offers fans the single, "Deprived Mind Murder", from Re-Industrialized. Check out the stream and visualizer video for the track below:

The Re-Industrialized reissue features a brand new remix (with live drums), by Greg Reely (Demanufacture, Obsolete, Mechanize), new artwork, and 6 bonus tracks.

Below is the track listing for Re-Industrialized:

1. The Industrialist

2. Recharger

3. New Messiah

4. God Eater

5. Depraved Mind Murder

6. Virus Of Faith

7. Difference Engine

8. Disassemble

9. Religion Is Flawed Because Man Is Flawed

10. Enhanced Reality

11. Human Augmentation

12. Fade Away (Recharger Remix by Rhys Fulber and Dino Cazares)

13. Noise In The Machine (Difference Engine Remix by Blush Response)

14. Landfill

15. Saturation

16. Passing Complexion

Related Stories

Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize

Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour

Fear Factory Announce Their New Lead Singer

Fear Factory Staying With Nuclear Blast

More Fear Factory News