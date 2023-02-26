Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour

Photo courtesy Nuclear Blast

Fear Factory were forced to cancel their appearance at the first stop of the Rise Of The Machine Tour with Static-X on Saturday (February 25th), after a road closure due to weather conditions in California prevented them from reaching The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA from southern California.

Guitarist Dino Cazares broke the news to fans with the following statement, "Due to extreme weather conditions here in California Fear Factory will not make the first show on the 'Rise Of The Machine' tour at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

"We tried everything we could but the California Highway Patrol permitted anyone from driving through the 'Grape Vine' Tejon Pass for safety reasons. We apologies to anyone who bought tickets to see us but I promise 'We Will Be Back'. We will link back up on the tour w/ @staticxofficial in Portland Oregon see u there."

The show was supposed to be the band's debut performance with their brand new lead singer Milo Silvestro. Dino said of the new hire earlier this week, "It's time to introduce the world to our new vocalist. The search was long and meticulous, but I know for sure we got the right guy.

"It is a big week for us in Fear Factory as we make our final preparations for our return to the live stage touring across the US, beginning February 25th on the 'Rise Of The Machine' tour. We can't wait to get out on the road and start kicking some ass. 'The Machine Will Rise'."

Milo Silvestro added, "This is a huge opportunity for me. I've been a fan of the band for many years and it feels very surreal but I'm excited to be part of it. I know I have some massive shoes to fill but I'm here to do it in the best way possible and give justice to the vocal legacy of this legendary band."

The next stop of the Rise of The Machine Tour is on Monday, February 27th at Roseland in Portland, OR. The trek also feature Dope, and additional support from special guests Mushroomhead and Twiztid on select dates.

Feb 27: Portland, OR - Roseland

Feb 28: Seattle, WA - Showbox

Mar 01: Vancouver, BC - Richshaw Theater - *SOLD OUT*

Mar 02: Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Mar 03: Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall

Mar 04: Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Mar 05: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Mar 07: Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

Mar 08: Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater *

Mar 09: Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

Mar 10: Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

Mar 11: San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater *

Mar 12: Houston, TX - House of Blues *

Mar 14: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater *

Mar 15: Orlando, FL - Plaza Live *

Mar 16: Charlotte, NC - Underground - *SOLD OUT* *

Mar 17: Baltimore, MD - Soundstage - *SOLD OUT* *

Mar 18: Philly, PA - Theater of the Living Arts - *SOLD OUT* *

Mar 19: NYC, NY - Irving Plaza *

Mar 21: Boston, MA - Big Night Live *

Mar 22: New Haven, CT - Toad's *

Mar 23: Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

Mar 24: Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall *

Mar 25: Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall - *SOLD OUT* *

Mar 26: Cleveland, OH - House of Blues #

Mar 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian #

Mar 29: Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts #

Mar 30: Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs #

Mar 31: Ft Wayne, IN - The Clyde *

Apr 01: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *

Apr 02: Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center*

Apr 04: Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection *

Apr 05: St Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall #

Apr 06: Indy, IN - The Vogue #

Apr 07: Chicago, IL - House of Blues #

Apr 08: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis #

Apr 09: Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater #

Apr 11: Denver, CO - The Summit #

Apr 13: Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues#

Apr 14: San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

Apr 15: LA, CA - Belasco Theater - *SOLD OUT* #

* Featuring special guest MUSHROOMHEAD

# Featuring special guest TWIZTID

Related Stories

Fear Factory Announce Their New Lead Singer

Fear Factory Staying With Nuclear Blast

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questioned Furnace Fest Logo (2022 In Review)

Fear Factory Celebrate Recoded Release With Hatred Will Prevail Lyric Video

More Fear Factory News