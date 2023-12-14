Fear Factory Announce Their New Lead Singer - 2023 In Review

Fear Factory Announce Their New Lead Singer was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: Fear Factory have announced that their new lead singer will be Milo Silvestro as they prepare to hit the road this Saturday for the Rise Of the Machine Tour with Static-X and Dope.

Dino Cazares had this to say about the hiring of their new frontman, "It's time to introduce the world to our new vocalist. The search was long and meticulous, but I know for sure we got the right guy.

"It is a big week for us in Fear Factory as we make our final preparations for our return to the live stage touring across the US, beginning February 25th on the 'Rise Of The Machine' tour. We can't wait to get out on the road and start kicking some ass. 'The Machine Will Rise'."

Milo Silvestro added, "This is a huge opportunity for me. I've been a fan of the band for many years and it feels very surreal but I'm excited to be part of it. I know I have some massive shoes to fill but I'm here to do it in the best way possible and give justice to the vocal legacy of this legendary band."

