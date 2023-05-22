Fear Factory Announce European Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Fear Factory have announced their highly-anticipated comeback to European ground. After the recent successful North and Latin American tour legs with new vocalist Milo Silvestro from Rome, Italy and drummer Pete Weber (Havok), the band is stronger than ever and ready to light up the stages at 44 European shows for the first time since 2016.
Joining them on this run are two must-see bands - Butcher Babies from the USA and Ignea from Ukraine. Tickets for all dates are on sale at 10am on Wednesday 24th May.
The tour kicks off on October 27th in Nottingham at Rock City and will wrap up on December 16th in Helsinki at Tavastia. See the dates below:
FEAR FACTORY 2023 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR
27 Oct - UK Nottingham, Rock City
28 Oct - UK Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
29 Oct - UK Glasgow, Garage
30 Oct - UK Belfast, Limelight
31 Oct - IE Dublin, Academy
02 Nov - UK Manchester, Academy 2
03 Nov - UK London, Electric Ballroom
04 Nov - UK Bristol, SWX
06 Nov - FR Lille, Le Splendid
07 Nov - FR Paris, L'elysee Montmartre
08 Nov - FR Clermont Ferrand, La Cooperative
09 Nov - FR Toulouse, Metronum
10 Nov - ES Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2
11 Nov - ES Madrid, La Sala
12 Nov - PT Lisbon, Lav
14 Nov - FR Bordeaux, Le Rocher Palmer
15 Nov - FR Grenoble, L'ilyade
16 Nov - IT Milan, Santeria
17 Nov - CH Lausanne, Les Docks
18 Nov - CH Zurich, Dynamo
19 Nov - IT Treviso, New Age
21 Nov - AT Graz, PPC
22 Nov - HU Budapest, Barba Negra
23 Nov - AT Vienna, Simm City
24 Nov - DE Munich, Backstage Halle
25 Nov - DE Frankfurt, Batschkapp
26 Nov - FR Strasbourg, La Laiterie
28 Nov - DE Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn
29 Nov - LU Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal
30 Nov - BE Antwerp, Trix
01 Dec - NL Amsterdam, Melkweg
02 Dec - DE Cologne, Live Music Hall
03 Dec - DE Berlin, Columbia Theater
05 Dec - CZ Prague, Meet Factory
06 Dec - PL Warsaw, Proxima
07 Dec - DE Hamburg, Markthalle
09 Dec - DK Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
10 Dec - SE Gothenburg, Valand
11 Dec - NO Oslo, Vulkan Arena
12 Dec - SE Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben
14 Dec - FI Tampere, Olympia
15 Dec - EE Tallinn, Helitehas
16 Dec - FI Helsinki, Tavastia
