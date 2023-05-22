Fear Factory Announce European Tour

Tour poster

(Nuclear Blast) Fear Factory have announced their highly-anticipated comeback to European ground. After the recent successful North and Latin American tour legs with new vocalist Milo Silvestro from Rome, Italy and drummer Pete Weber (Havok), the band is stronger than ever and ready to light up the stages at 44 European shows for the first time since 2016.

Joining them on this run are two must-see bands - Butcher Babies from the USA and Ignea from Ukraine. Tickets for all dates are on sale at 10am on Wednesday 24th May.

The tour kicks off on October 27th in Nottingham at Rock City and will wrap up on December 16th in Helsinki at Tavastia. See the dates below:

FEAR FACTORY 2023 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR

27 Oct - UK Nottingham, Rock City

28 Oct - UK Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

29 Oct - UK Glasgow, Garage

30 Oct - UK Belfast, Limelight

31 Oct - IE Dublin, Academy

02 Nov - UK Manchester, Academy 2

03 Nov - UK London, Electric Ballroom

04 Nov - UK Bristol, SWX

06 Nov - FR Lille, Le Splendid

07 Nov - FR Paris, L'elysee Montmartre

08 Nov - FR Clermont Ferrand, La Cooperative

09 Nov - FR Toulouse, Metronum

10 Nov - ES Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2

11 Nov - ES Madrid, La Sala

12 Nov - PT Lisbon, Lav

14 Nov - FR Bordeaux, Le Rocher Palmer

15 Nov - FR Grenoble, L'ilyade

16 Nov - IT Milan, Santeria

17 Nov - CH Lausanne, Les Docks

18 Nov - CH Zurich, Dynamo

19 Nov - IT Treviso, New Age

21 Nov - AT Graz, PPC

22 Nov - HU Budapest, Barba Negra

23 Nov - AT Vienna, Simm City

24 Nov - DE Munich, Backstage Halle

25 Nov - DE Frankfurt, Batschkapp

26 Nov - FR Strasbourg, La Laiterie

28 Nov - DE Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

29 Nov - LU Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal

30 Nov - BE Antwerp, Trix

01 Dec - NL Amsterdam, Melkweg

02 Dec - DE Cologne, Live Music Hall

03 Dec - DE Berlin, Columbia Theater

05 Dec - CZ Prague, Meet Factory

06 Dec - PL Warsaw, Proxima

07 Dec - DE Hamburg, Markthalle

09 Dec - DK Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

10 Dec - SE Gothenburg, Valand

11 Dec - NO Oslo, Vulkan Arena

12 Dec - SE Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben

14 Dec - FI Tampere, Olympia

15 Dec - EE Tallinn, Helitehas

16 Dec - FI Helsinki, Tavastia

Related Stories

Fear Factory Share 'Deprived Mind Murder' Visualizer

Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize

Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour

Fear Factory Announce Their New Lead Singer

More Fear Factory News