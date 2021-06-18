Foreigner Expand Greatest Hits Tour

(hennemusic) Foreigner have expanded the schedule for their 2021 US tour. Set to begin in Ottumwa, IA on June 24, "The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour" sees the addition of more than three dozen new stops, including a short run of shows in October where the group will be joined by a full orchestra.
"We are full-on back on the road," singer Kelly Hansen tells Billboard. "There's been so many conversations over the last year with promoters and with our agents and with management, trying to figure out what's the safe thing to do, when can we do this, how can we do that? We're finally able to say we're getting out there, we're getting on the road. That's a great thing."
On-sale ticket dates for shows on the 71-date tour vary by market, with some already available, while others are in pre-sales mode; for details, visit foreigneronline.com.
The trek will see new member, multi-instrumentalist Luis Maldonado, in the lineup following the amicable departure of Thom Gimbel earlier this year. "We all love Thom Gimbel and respect him, and there's not an iota of any kind of bad feelings," says Hansen. "Thom is at a point he felt like he needed to not be on the road, and I get it. Luis is an amazing musician and a really great singer. It's a really powerful, strong sound with Luis in the band now." See the dates here.
Foreigner Announce German Live Dates
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour With 13 New Stops
Foreigner Working On New Music
Shallow Side Take On Foreigner Classic 'Juke Box Hero'
Foreigner Star Talks Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Snub
Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit 2020 In Review
Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival
Foreigner Share 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' Video From Reunion Show
Foreigner Share 'Head Games' Video From Reunion Concert
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson
Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Knives' Video And Announce Album
Fear Factory Share 'Recode' Video As Long Awaited Album Is Released
Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith and HARDY Deliver 'The Worst Country Song Of All Time'
Royal Blood Share Oblivion Performance Video
Queen Revisit 1975 Tour For The Greatest
Modest Mouse Stream New Song and Expand U.S. Tour
Singled Out: The Jenny Thing's Monster Of Mercy