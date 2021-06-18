Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says that the basslines that were recorded by David Ellefson prior to his dismissal from the band will not be used on their forthcoming album.

Band cofounder Ellefson was let go by the band last month after the leak of some explicit material. Mustaine revealed on The Dave Mustaine Show this week that they be replacing Ellefson's tracks on their upcoming sixteenth album.

Mustaine shared, "I just wanna thank you for all the kinds words and support as we get ready for this next tour and continue to hunt for a new bass player.

"We are making progress. The record's being completed, and we're gonna have someone coming in in a couple of weeks to replace the bass tracks that we had.

"Which should be relatively quick because the person we're talking to is a stellar bass player. And hopefully this will be an ongoing thing after the recording. Or we will find someone prior to the recording that will be our permanent guy going forward." Check out the full show below:

Related Stories

Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed

David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker

Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup

Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy

Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation

Megadeth's David Ellefson Launches Video Podcast

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Bass Chronicles Concert Series

News > Megadeth



