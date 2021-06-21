Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters reopened New York's Madison Square Garden on June 20 with the first 100% full capacity concert at the iconic venue since March 2020.
Playing in support of their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", the band delivered a marathon show over nearly three hours, according to Pollstar's Eric Renner Brown, who says the band "ran through a hit parade, flexing the muscle that has made them a fixture on alt-rock radio for a quarter-century, while throwing enough curveballs to keep the evening interesting for diehards."
"'You know this is gonna be a long f**king night because guess what? We've been waiting for this," frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd, as they mixed the new material with classic tracks in a high-energy environment.
The gig marked the first live show at the famed New York venue since a March 10, 2020 50th anniversary tribute performance by the surviving members of The Allman Brothers Band.
Comedian Dave Chappelle was the evening's surprise guest, sitting in to sing a cover of the Radiohead classic, "Creep", while later, Grohl shared his thoughts on the concert's historic nature.
"For the last year, I had this recurring dream that I would walk onstage and we would look at each other for the first time and it would take a couple minutes and we'd just look at each other like, 'Thank god we got through this,'" Grohl told the audience during "Best Of You." "I walked out onstage tonight and it was just like that f**king dream. So thank you very much everybody for making my dream come true tonight."
The Foos dedicated the MSG show to their longtime stage manager Andy Pollard, who passed away on June 18. Check out fan filmed video from the show here.
