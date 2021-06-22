.

Foo Fighters Bringing Rock Back To The Forum

Bruce Henne | 06-22-2021

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have announced that they will reopen full capacity concerts at The Forum in Los Angeles with a newly-announced performance set for Saturday, July 17.

The show in support of their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", will mark the first event at the iconic venue in more than a year, and follows the group's recent headline gig at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 20.

Presale tickets for Foo Fighters Fan Club and Citi Cardmembers are underway now; a Live Nation presale starts Thursday, June 24 at 10:00am PDT, with all three wrapping up at 10:00pm PDT that night before general public seats go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00am PDT. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

