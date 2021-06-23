Queensryche Expanding 'Operation Mindcrime' and 'Empire'

(hennemusic) Queensryche have announced that they will release expanded reissues of a pair of their classic albums, "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Empire", on June 25.
The band's third studio record, 1988's "Operation: Mindcrime" was a concept album that told the story of a political thriller based around the set's main character, Nikki; the project reached No. 50 on the US Billboard 200 while selling a million copies in the country.
The expanded 2021 deluxe edition features live audio concerts from London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1990 and Wisconsin's Target Center in 1991, plus a DVD that also includes the bonus track "The Making of Operation: Mindcrime", and a TV commercial.
Led by the hit power ballad, "Silent Lucidity", 1990's "Empire" spawned six singles - including "Jet City Woman", "Another Rainy Night (Without You)", "Anybody Listening?", "Best I Can" and the title track - while delivering their first US Top 10 album and most commercially-successful, going on to earn triple-platinum status for sales of 3 million copies.
The expanded 2021 deluxe version of "Empire" completes the Hammersmith Odeon 1990 concert with the live audio from the non-Mindcrime setlist.
Newly-remastered versions of both albums will be available in multiple formats: in addition to the original versions remastered for CD and 180-gram vinyl 2LP, both titles will be available in expanded 2CD editions and in multi-disc CD+DVD box sets. here.
Geoff Tate Is Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Critical Cynic' Lyric Video
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Crossroads To Insanity Video
Queensryche Making Progress On New Album
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall Video
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Streams Debut Solo Single 'Darkened Majesty'
Queensryche Singer Todd La Torre Announces Solo Album
Queensryche In The Studio For 'Empire' Anniversary
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Battling Cancer- Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released- Fuel- AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut- Korn's Fieldy Skipping Summer Tour- Corey Taylor Summer CMFTour- Shadows Fall Announce Reunion Concert- Metallica- more
Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening- Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'- Halestorm Announce New Headline Tour Dates- Rolling Stones- more
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' Battling Cancer
Queensryche Expanding 'Operation Mindcrime' and 'Empire'
Noel Gallagher Unplugs For 'The Dying Of The Light'
Anthrax Look Back At 'Sound Of White Noise'
Journey Preview New Single 'The Way We Used To Be'
Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released
Fuel Preview First Single From Forthcoming Album
AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose