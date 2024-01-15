Tracy Lawrence, Rodney Carrington and David Adam Byrnes Cover 'Kick A Little'

(B! Noticed) Tracy Lawrence, Rodney Carrington and David Adam Byrnes have collaborated on the Country-Rock anthem, "Kick A Little," a spirited anthem that encourages people to take chances, let loose and enjoy life. The new tribute single is the fourth release from the upcoming tribute album God Blessed Texas, which pays homage to the popular 1990's country band Little Texas. The song will be available on January 26 on all digital outlets for streaming and download.

"The Little Texas guys and I go way back over the last 30 years," shares Tracy Lawrence. "They have released some staple hits and I'm excited to celebrate them by singing 'Kick a Little' on this tribute album. Here's to 30 more years!"

David Adam Byrnes added, "I remember jamming out to this song as a kid and Tracy Lawrence is one of my biggest influences. When you add in the fact that I'm a huge Rodney Carrington fan, being on this song is an absolute honor."

"Kick A Little" was co-written by Porter Howell, Dwayne O'Brien and Brady Seals. Brandyn Steen served as Executive Producer on the new tribute version and Duane Propes as Music Producer. It was recorded at ER Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with mixing done by Bart Busch and engineering by David Spielberg. A-list session musicians included Duane Propes (bass guitar), Mark Matejka (lead and acoustic guitar) and Corey Wright (drums).

