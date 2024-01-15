.

Tracy Lawrence, Rodney Carrington and David Adam Byrnes Cover 'Kick A Little'

01-15-2024
Tracy Lawrence, Rodney Carrington and David Adam Byrnes Cover 'Kick A Little'

(B! Noticed) Tracy Lawrence, Rodney Carrington and David Adam Byrnes have collaborated on the Country-Rock anthem, "Kick A Little," a spirited anthem that encourages people to take chances, let loose and enjoy life. The new tribute single is the fourth release from the upcoming tribute album God Blessed Texas, which pays homage to the popular 1990's country band Little Texas. The song will be available on January 26 on all digital outlets for streaming and download.

"The Little Texas guys and I go way back over the last 30 years," shares Tracy Lawrence. "They have released some staple hits and I'm excited to celebrate them by singing 'Kick a Little' on this tribute album. Here's to 30 more years!"

David Adam Byrnes added, "I remember jamming out to this song as a kid and Tracy Lawrence is one of my biggest influences. When you add in the fact that I'm a huge Rodney Carrington fan, being on this song is an absolute honor."

"Kick A Little" was co-written by Porter Howell, Dwayne O'Brien and Brady Seals. Brandyn Steen served as Executive Producer on the new tribute version and Duane Propes as Music Producer. It was recorded at ER Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with mixing done by Bart Busch and engineering by David Spielberg. A-list session musicians included Duane Propes (bass guitar), Mark Matejka (lead and acoustic guitar) and Corey Wright (drums).

Related Stories
Tracy Lawrence, Rodney Carrington and David Adam Byrnes Cover 'Kick A Little'

Tracy Lawrence And Eddie Montgomery Release 'Price Of Fame' Video

News > Tracy Lawrence

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Randy Rhoads Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band- Tony Orlando Announces Farewell Shows- more

Is The Who Over?- Risky KISS Move Was Misunderstood- Rush's Alex Lifeson On His Battle With Psoriatic Arthritis- more

Reviews

Asking Alexandria - Dark Void

Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive

Robin Trower - Joyful Sky

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise

Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More

Latest News

Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band

Tony Orlando Announces Farewell Shows

The Sleeping Souls Get Animated For 'Scared of Living' Video

On This Day in Rock 2017: Dave Mustaine Claimed Credit For Classic Metallica Song

Classic Dokken Offshoot The End Machine Announce New Singer and Album

Dead Poet Society Stream 'My Condition' Video

Tracy Lawrence, Rodney Carrington and David Adam Byrnes Cover 'Kick A Little'

The Obsessed Releasing New Album 'Gilded Sorrow