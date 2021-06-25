Seether Announce Wasteland - The Purgatory EP

Seether have announced that they will be releasing their new "Wasteland - The Purgatory EP " digitally and on CD on July 30th, 2021 and have released a video for the alternate version of "Wasteland".
In addition to the CD and digital release, the band will also be releasing the 5 track EP on vinyl on October 22nd. All versions will feature the alternate stripped down version of "Wasteland", as well as three previously unheard tracks.
Frontman Shaun Morgan had this to say, "We are really excited to release The Purgatory EP as a companion to our latest single, Wasteland. I'm especially proud of how the alternate version of the track turned out and really happy that people will finally hear it!"
Check out the EP's alternate version of "Wasteland" below:
Seether Unplug For 'Bruised And Bloodied'
Seether Added To Rock Hall Of Fame Exhibit
Seether Release 'Dangerous' Fan Video
Seether Release 'Bruised and Bloodied' Video
Seether Bringing Classic Albums To Vinyl For The First Time
Seether And Amy Lee Duet Covered by Beneath My Sins
Seether Celebrating New Album With Livestream Event
Seether Streaming New Song 'Bruised and Bloodied'
Seether Release New Video And Announce Album
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
