Seether Announce Wasteland - The Purgatory EP

Seether have announced that they will be releasing their new "Wasteland - The Purgatory EP " digitally and on CD on July 30th, 2021 and have released a video for the alternate version of "Wasteland".

In addition to the CD and digital release, the band will also be releasing the 5 track EP on vinyl on October 22nd. All versions will feature the alternate stripped down version of "Wasteland", as well as three previously unheard tracks.

Frontman Shaun Morgan had this to say, "We are really excited to release The Purgatory EP as a companion to our latest single, Wasteland. I'm especially proud of how the alternate version of the track turned out and really happy that people will finally hear it!"

Check out the EP's alternate version of "Wasteland" below:

