Marillion Share 'Seasons End' From Forthcoming Live Package

Marillion have released a video for their performance of "Seasons End", which comes from their forthcoming live package "With Friends At St David's".

The new album was captured in Cardiff in November 2019 and is set to be released on July 23rd in multiple formats including 2CD digipack, 2DVD, 2Blu-Ray and 3LP vinyl. Pre-orders are available here.

We were sent the following details: It all started with the release of "With Friends From The Orchestra" in 2019, when Marillion teamed up with "In Praise of Folly", a string quartet accompanied by Sam Morris (French Horn) and Emma Halnan (Flute), to record a stunning album full of re-arranged Marillion treasures.



That same year, Marillion took these very special versions on tour and even added a few more highlights like "Gaza" and "Zeperated Out" to the setlist, presenting them in a whole new light.



"With Friends At St David's" is not only a visually and sonically remarkable live album, but also a dedication to crossing musical boundaries and making "friends" outside of one genre and musical universe. The DVD and Blu-ray of this release offer even more, as they come with the previously unreleased documentary "Making Friends", which shows Marillion in the studio during the making of "With Friends From The Orchestra".



With this release, Marillion offer a special treat to the fans and sweeten the wait for their new studio album currently in the works, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed and chart-topping "F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R)".



Steve Hogarth about the album and tour: "Possibly our favourite ever tour. A chance for us to occasionally pause and lose ourselves in our six "classical" musicians interpreting our Producer Mike's beautiful arrangements, bringing another emotional dimension, and often a playful joy to our music." Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:

Tracklist

GazaBeyond YouSeasons EndEstoniaThe Hollow ManThe New KingsThe Sky Above The RainZeperated OutOcean CloudFantastic PlaceThis Strange Engine

Video Bonus-Content

Man Of 1000 Faces (Live In Paris)Estonia (Promo Film)You're Gone (Live In Kensington) - only on Blu-rayPower (Live In Kensington) - only on Blu-rayA Collection (Live In Kensington) - only on Blu-rayMaking Friends (Documentary) - only on Blu-ray

Seasons End Video

