.

Marillion Share 'Seasons End' From Forthcoming Live Package

Keavin Wiggins | 06-29-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Marillion album art

Marillion have released a video for their performance of "Seasons End", which comes from their forthcoming live package "With Friends At St David's".

The new album was captured in Cardiff in November 2019 and is set to be released on July 23rd in multiple formats including 2CD digipack, 2DVD, 2Blu-Ray and 3LP vinyl. Pre-orders are available here.

We were sent the following details: It all started with the release of "With Friends From The Orchestra" in 2019, when Marillion teamed up with "In Praise of Folly", a string quartet accompanied by Sam Morris (French Horn) and Emma Halnan (Flute), to record a stunning album full of re-arranged Marillion treasures.

That same year, Marillion took these very special versions on tour and even added a few more highlights like "Gaza" and "Zeperated Out" to the setlist, presenting them in a whole new light.

"With Friends At St David's" is not only a visually and sonically remarkable live album, but also a dedication to crossing musical boundaries and making "friends" outside of one genre and musical universe. The DVD and Blu-ray of this release offer even more, as they come with the previously unreleased documentary "Making Friends", which shows Marillion in the studio during the making of "With Friends From The Orchestra".

With this release, Marillion offer a special treat to the fans and sweeten the wait for their new studio album currently in the works, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed and chart-topping "F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R)".

Steve Hogarth about the album and tour: "Possibly our favourite ever tour. A chance for us to occasionally pause and lose ourselves in our six "classical" musicians interpreting our Producer Mike's beautiful arrangements, bringing another emotional dimension, and often a playful joy to our music." Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:

Tracklist


Gaza
Beyond You
Seasons End
Estonia
The Hollow Man
The New Kings
The Sky Above The Rain
Zeperated Out
Ocean Cloud
Fantastic Place
This Strange Engine

Video Bonus-Content


Man Of 1000 Faces (Live In Paris)
Estonia (Promo Film)
You're Gone (Live In Kensington) - only on Blu-ray
Power (Live In Kensington) - only on Blu-ray
A Collection (Live In Kensington) - only on Blu-ray
Making Friends (Documentary) - only on Blu-ray

Seasons End Video


Related Stories


Marillion Share 'Seasons End' From Forthcoming Live Package

Marillion Reveal Details For New Album

Marillion Offshoot Marathon Release 'This Time' Video

Marillion Announce The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Tour

Marillion Couch Convention Coming This Weekend

Marillion Release Video From New Orchestra Album

News > Marillion

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates- Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'- more

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more

Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges- Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single- The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans- more

Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour- KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory- Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson- ZZ Top-more

Reviews

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates

Swallow The Sun Preview New Live Album With 'Don't Fall Asleep' Video

Marillion Share 'Seasons End' From Forthcoming Live Package

Love The Hate Unleash 'Solid Ground' Video

Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency

Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'

Alan Jackson's Where I Come From Benefit Performance Streaming Online

Singled Out: Gone Gone Beyond's Canyons