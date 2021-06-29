Swallow The Sun Preview New Live Album With 'Don't Fall Asleep' Video

Swallow The Sun have released a live video of their performance of "Don't Fall Asleep (Horror, Pt. II)", which comes from their forthcoming live album, "20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair - Live in Helsinki".
The live package is set to be released on July 30th. Mikko Kotamaki had this to say, "We were supposed to play anniversary shows in Europe and North America. We started our European tour in Finland in February 2020 and played 10 gigs.
"Everything got canceled two weeks after that. Luckily, we filmed and recorded our gig in Helsinki. Now, everyone can see it. At the time, we didn't know the footage or recordings would be used for this purpose."
The band added,"This is the first single from our upcoming live album. 'Don't Fall Asleep' is an old classic from 2007, which was also released as a single from our 'Hope' album back then.
"We played a special fan voted setlist that night in Helsinki. So expect nothing but hits and classics. Enjoy!" Watch the video below:
