Swallow The Sun Release 'This House Has No Home' Video

(The Orchard) Swallow The Sun are celebrating the news that they will be launching a North American Tour with Moonspell and Witherfall with the release of a new video.
The new music video is for "This House Has No Home", and was was filmed, directed and edited by Vesa Ranta & Petri Marttinen from Kaira Films. The track comes from their latest album, "Moonflowers."
In addition to the tour North American tour, the band will also play shows in Finland this summer. For all who cannot wait that long, the band is currently on a European tour with Primordial and Rome, which started last Friday. Watch the new video and see all of their dates below:
11.04. Southend, UK - Chinnery's
12.04. Colmar, France - Le Grillen
13.04. Lyon, France - C :C :O Villeurbanne
14.04. Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouche
15.04. Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
16.04. Mannheim, Germany - Connexion Complex
17.04. München, Germany - Dark Easter Metal Meeting
18.04. Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
19.04. Berlin, Germany - Lido Berlin
20.04. Bremen, Germany - Modernes Bremen
21.04. Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
22.04. Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand Nattklubb
23.04. Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyran
21.05. Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin Club
26.05. Oulu, Finland - Special
27.05. Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone
28.05. Jyvaskyla, Finland - Lutakko
01.06. Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
02.06. Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse
03.06. Joensuu, Finland - Kerubi
04.06. Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo
15.07. Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival
12.08. Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
13.08. Caransebes, Romania - Gugulan Rock Festival
19.08. Spital am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air
25.08. New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
26.08. Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
27.08. Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
28.08. Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
29.08. Orlando, FL - The Haven
31.08. Houston, TX - Scout Bar
01.09. Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
02.09. Dallas, TX - Trees
03.09. StS HEADLINE SHOW w/ Witherfall, El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
04.09. Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
05.09. San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
06.09. Los Angeles, CA - 1720
07.09. Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
08.09. Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
09.09. Seattle, WA - Substation
11.09. Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
12.09 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
13.09. Joliet, IL - The Forge
14.09. Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater
15.09. Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
16.09. Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
17.09. Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martiniere
18.09. Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs
23.10. Istanbul, Turkey - Doom Over Istanbul
