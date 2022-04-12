Swallow The Sun Release 'This House Has No Home' Video

Video still

(The Orchard) Swallow The Sun are celebrating the news that they will be launching a North American Tour with Moonspell and Witherfall with the release of a new video.

The new music video is for "This House Has No Home", and was was filmed, directed and edited by Vesa Ranta & Petri Marttinen from Kaira Films. The track comes from their latest album, "Moonflowers."

In addition to the tour North American tour, the band will also play shows in Finland this summer. For all who cannot wait that long, the band is currently on a European tour with Primordial and Rome, which started last Friday. Watch the new video and see all of their dates below:

11.04. Southend, UK - Chinnery's

12.04. Colmar, France - Le Grillen

13.04. Lyon, France - C :C :O Villeurbanne

14.04. Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouche

15.04. Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

16.04. Mannheim, Germany - Connexion Complex

17.04. München, Germany - Dark Easter Metal Meeting

18.04. Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

19.04. Berlin, Germany - Lido Berlin

20.04. Bremen, Germany - Modernes Bremen

21.04. Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

22.04. Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand Nattklubb

23.04. Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyran

21.05. Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin Club

26.05. Oulu, Finland - Special

27.05. Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone

28.05. Jyvaskyla, Finland - Lutakko

01.06. Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

02.06. Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse

03.06. Joensuu, Finland - Kerubi

04.06. Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

15.07. Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

12.08. Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

13.08. Caransebes, Romania - Gugulan Rock Festival

19.08. Spital am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air

25.08. New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

26.08. Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

27.08. Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

28.08. Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

29.08. Orlando, FL - The Haven

31.08. Houston, TX - Scout Bar

01.09. Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

02.09. Dallas, TX - Trees

03.09. StS HEADLINE SHOW w/ Witherfall, El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

04.09. Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

05.09. San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

06.09. Los Angeles, CA - 1720

07.09. Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

08.09. Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

09.09. Seattle, WA - Substation

11.09. Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

12.09 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

13.09. Joliet, IL - The Forge

14.09. Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater

15.09. Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

16.09. Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

17.09. Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martiniere

18.09. Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs

23.10. Istanbul, Turkey - Doom Over Istanbul

