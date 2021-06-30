August Burns Red Unleash 'Bloodletter' Video

August Burns Red have released a music video for their new single "Bloodletter". The track comes from the band's latest studio album "Guardians".
Brent Rambler had this to say about the new clip,"'Bloodletter' is hands down the heaviest song on Guardians and maybe one of the heaviest songs we've ever done.
"So we figured it would be the perfect soundtrack for inadvertently foiling a robbery. We had a blast making this video, so we hope you have a blast watching it!" Watch the video below:
