Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet has released a brand new live video for their single "Heat Above," that was filmed in Nashville. The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", which is due April 16th.

The band had the following to say about the new single, "'Heat Above' is theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated. This is a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm. Thematically, we are dead center in the cult of Heaven, surreal, strange, alive and free."

Frontman Josh Kiszka said of the new record, "There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'

Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video

Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album

Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album

Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song and Video 'My Way Soon'

News > Greta Van Fleet



