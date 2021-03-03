Black Sabbath Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Die Young'

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming audio of a rare live version of "Die Young" ahead of its inclusion on the March 5 release of an expanded edition of their tenth album, "Mob Rules."

Previously-unreleased in North America, the performance of the "Heaven And Hell" cut was originally featured as the b-side of the 7" single for the title track to 1981's "Mob Rules."

"Mob Rules" marked the group's second studio project with Ronnie James Dio and first with drummer Vinny Appice; the album hit No. 12 in the UK and reached No. 29 on the US Billboard 200.

The expanded reissue featured the remastered album, a new mix of "The Mob Rules", and an expansive selection of rare and unreleased recordings - including an entire concert recorded in Portland, OR in 1982.

Black Sabbath are also releasing an expanded edition of 1980's "Heaven And Hell" on March 5. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

