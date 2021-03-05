Metallica Donate To Help Texans After Winter Storm

Metallica have announced that their non-profit foundation All Within My Hands has donated $75,000 to Feeding America to aide those affected by the winter storm that recently hit Texas.

The band had this to say, "The winter storm that struck Texas last month was beyond anything the state's residents could imagine preparing for. As temperatures dropped well below freezing and widespread power outages swept the area, families suffered.

"Grocery chains did the best they could to support their communities, but their supply was hit hard. While temperatures have risen and electricity has been restored in many areas, residents are still very much in the throws of a struggle.

"Texans running low on food are finding empty grocery store shelves. Food pantries are running out of supplies. And the freeze has wiped out substantial portions of the state's citrus and vegetable crops.

"As part of our commitment to fighting food insecurity, All Within My Hands has donated $75,000 to Feeding America to be distributed to Texas food banks."



