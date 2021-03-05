.

Metallica Donate To Help Texans After Winter Storm

Keavin Wiggins | 03-05-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica art courtesy Nasty Little Man

Metallica have announced that their non-profit foundation All Within My Hands has donated $75,000 to Feeding America to aide those affected by the winter storm that recently hit Texas.

The band had this to say, "The winter storm that struck Texas last month was beyond anything the state's residents could imagine preparing for. As temperatures dropped well below freezing and widespread power outages swept the area, families suffered.

"Grocery chains did the best they could to support their communities, but their supply was hit hard. While temperatures have risen and electricity has been restored in many areas, residents are still very much in the throws of a struggle.

"Texans running low on food are finding empty grocery store shelves. Food pantries are running out of supplies. And the freeze has wiped out substantial portions of the state's citrus and vegetable crops.

"As part of our commitment to fighting food insecurity, All Within My Hands has donated $75,000 to Feeding America to be distributed to Texas food banks."

Related Stories


Metallica Donate To Help Texans After Winter Storm

Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV

Metallica To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' For BlizzCon

Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues

Metallica Rock TV For Super Bowl Special

Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special

Metallica's New Album Progress Very Slow Says Lars

B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more

Pantera Classic Given A Metallica Makeover

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery- Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed- Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released- Zao- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines

MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold

Battle of the Band: Dio

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

advertisement
Latest News

Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery

Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed

Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released

Zao Reveal First Song From New Album

Metallica Donate To Help Texans After Winter Storm

Eddie Van Halen's Influence Went Beyond Guitar Says Megadeth Star

Black Sabbath Stream Remastered 'Heaven And Hell' Album

David Bowie Live Series Continues With 1999 Paris Release