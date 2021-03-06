Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Finishes New Solo Album

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has completed recording his latest solo album. The guitarist's latest effort will mark his first full-length record since 2002's "Degradation Trip."

"Finished my record tonight one year to the day from when we started recording it," shared Cantrell on Instagram. "What a crazy journey ... always is. Look forward to setting it free upon your ear holes sometime soon."

Cantrell confirmed starting the project last spring while the Seattle band are on an extended break following a world tour in support of 2018's "Rainier Fog."

"When I'm with Alice, I'm with Alice, and that takes the majority of my time," Cantrell told People TV last spring. "This year, we're taking a little time off, so... If you liked any of the solo work that I did or the work with Alice, I'm sure you might like some of this stuff too." See his post here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

