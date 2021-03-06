Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Finishes New Solo Album

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has completed recording his latest solo album. The guitarist's latest effort will mark his first full-length record since 2002's "Degradation Trip."
"Finished my record tonight one year to the day from when we started recording it," shared Cantrell on Instagram. "What a crazy journey ... always is. Look forward to setting it free upon your ear holes sometime soon."
Cantrell confirmed starting the project last spring while the Seattle band are on an extended break following a world tour in support of 2018's "Rainier Fog."
"When I'm with Alice, I'm with Alice, and that takes the majority of my time," Cantrell told People TV last spring. "This year, we're taking a little time off, so... If you liked any of the solo work that I did or the work with Alice, I'm sure you might like some of this stuff too." See his post here.
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell For New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'Icons'
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Begins Recording New Solo Album
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Making New Solo Album
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Announces Rare Solo Show
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell 2002 Solo Album To See Vinyl Debut
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Solo Song 'Setting Sun'
Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away
The Mars Volta Announce Limited Edition Box Set
Stryper's Oz Fox Surpasses Brain Surgery Crowdfunding Goal
Alice Cooper In The Studio For 'Love It To Death' Anniversary
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Finishes New Solo Album
Whitesnake Stream 'Give Me All Your Love' 2021 Remix
Singled Out: Cold Weather Company's Warmth In Winter