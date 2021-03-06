Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil took to social media to share the sad news that his father, Clois Odell Wharton, passed away on Friday (March 5th) at the age of 83.

Vince shared a photo with his father and wrote on Instagram, "With a broken heart I'm sad to say, we lost a beautiful man last night, my Father Clois Odell Wharton, our beloved 'Odie'.

"He died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was 83 years young. We are going to miss you, Dad. Have fun with Mom and Cali in heaven, RIP 3-5-2021". See the post here.



Related Stories

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air

Motley Crue Mark 40th Anniversary With Video

Motley Crue Launching 40th Anniversary Celebrations

Def Leppard On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100 Percent Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee 2020 In Review

Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup

News > Motley Crue



