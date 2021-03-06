Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil took to social media to share the sad news that his father, Clois Odell Wharton, passed away on Friday (March 5th) at the age of 83.
Vince shared a photo with his father and wrote on Instagram, "With a broken heart I'm sad to say, we lost a beautiful man last night, my Father Clois Odell Wharton, our beloved 'Odie'.
"He died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was 83 years young. We are going to miss you, Dad. Have fun with Mom and Cali in heaven, RIP 3-5-2021". See the post here.
