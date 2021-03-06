Stryper's Oz Fox Surpasses Brain Surgery Crowdfunding Goal

Stryper guitarist Oz Fox has surpassed the crowdfunding goal that he and his wife launched to help pay for his brain surgeries, as he recovers from the first surgery this week.
As we previously reported, Oz underwent surgery on Thursday (March 4th) to remove one of tumors that were discovered in 2018, according to his wife Annie Lobert.
He still has to undergo an additional surgery. Oz and Lobert setup a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $50,000 to help pay expenses for the surgery and as of Saturday morning (March 6th) they have surpassed that goal and has raised $63,109. Find more details about the campaign here.
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery
