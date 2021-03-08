Anthrax and Testament Stars Lead Cover Of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks Classic

The classic Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks (Fleedwood Mac) duet "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" has received a new quarantine cover from members of Anthrax, Testament, Trans-Siberia Orchestra and more.
The quarantine video features Anthrax's Charlie Bentante, Testament's Alex Skolnick, Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Jennifer Cella, Minnemann's Randy McStine Metal Allegiance's Mark Menghi and Harry Waters covering the classic hit.
Skolnick shared the video online and had this to say, "Just in time for #internationwomensday, a classic song that's quite relevant today in which a woman tells it like it is (sometimes we need to just stfu & listen, amirite?). Originally by Stevie Nicks from her 1981 debut solo album 'Bella Donna', where she was joined by all of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (except for the great session bassist Donald 'Duck' Dunn who played bass just on this one track).
"Here we have our same band that did 'Rhiannon' (see vid a few months back), which was so fun to do and well received that we thought we'd continue. As before, Stevie's part is channeled by the one & only Jen Cella, with Randy chiming in as Tom Petty (the late great, may he RIP) and the lineup augmented with Hammond B3 played by McNally Waters keyboardist Harry Waters, also a veteran of recent tours with his father (whom you may have heard of, his name's Roger).
"I tried a few guitars, including my LPs, SGs, but this AS sig ESP lemonburst just captured the right tone & sustain in this case. Original guitarist Mike Campbell (currently playing with Stevie in Fleetwood Mac) is someone not always as appreciated as he should be in guitar scenes, as his playing is not technically complicated, but it's nonetheless brilliant. I tried to capture the spirit of his original licks and, add a little bit of my own flavor but not deviate from the original too much (what Mike C did was perfect for the song, as usual).
"Enjoy the tune and for goodness sake, people (I'm not gonna tell you again): Stop Draggin' My Heart Around!!!" Watch the video below:
Singled Out: Bonnie Whitmore's Last Will & Testament
Lamb Of God Stream New Song Featuring Testament's Chuck Billy
Testament, Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste Postpone Tour
Testament Get Animated For 'Children Of The Next Level' Video
Another Testament Member Tests Positive For Covid-19
Testament's Chuck Billy Tests Positive For Covid-19
Testament Release New Song 'Children Of The Next Level'
Testament And The Black Dahlia Murder North American Tour
Testament Release New Video And Announce Album
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'-
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery- Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed- Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released- Zao- more
Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video- Ghost 'Life Eternal' Video- When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy- more
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Candlebox Stream 'My Weakness' From Forthcoming Album
Anthrax and Testament Stars Lead Cover Of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks Classic
The Juliana Theory Reimagine 'Into The Dark'
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event
Former Delain Singer Charlotte Wessels Shares 'Soft Revolution'
Geoff Tate Fronted Sweet Oblivion Release 'Another Change' Video
Saxon Take On Beatles Classic 'Paperback Writer'
The Drive-By Truckers' Jay Gonzalez Shares 'Trampoline' Video