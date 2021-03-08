.

Heart's Nancy Wilson Streams 'You And Me' Title Track

Bruce Henne | 03-08-2021

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson is streaming the title track to forthcoming debut solo album, "You And Me." Due May 7, the rocker recorded the project in her California home studio while working remotely with band members and special guests Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan, Taylor Hawkins and Liv Warfield.

"You And Me" presents a mix of original tunes and covers of Pearl Jam's "Daughter," Simon & Garfunkel's "The Boxer", the Cranberries' "Dreams", and the set's lead single, Wilson's take on Bruce Springsteen's 2002 track, "The Rising."

After decades of recording and performing with sister Ann in Heart, Nancy is stepping out with her own project. "There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album," she explains. "Well, the time is now. Having been unable to tour and having spent so much time at home has made a good space for creating new music." Stream the song here.

