A previously unreleased Ronnie James Dio fronted Black Sabbath song from 1979 called "Slapback" has been shared online by the estate of late keyboardist Geoff Nicholls.
This is the second track that Nicholls step-son Gary Rees has shared from a rehearsal recording that was made during the pre-production for the "Heaven and Hell" album.
Rees had this to say in the YouTube description, ""This latest upload from the Geoff Nicholls estate I believe is called 'Slapback' from the scrawling on the cassette and the chorus.
"This is from the same cassette as the 'Heaven & Hell' upload on this channel. It doesn't sound like a typical Sabbath song if it is them but it does sound like Ronnie James Dio.
It must be a cover, any clues? I have no idea about anything I wasn't there. Everything is speculation. Great tune by the way. Is it Ronnie on bass or 'a friend from Birmingham'?" Stream it below:
Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online
