Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online

A previously unreleased Ronnie James Dio fronted Black Sabbath song from 1979 called "Slapback" has been shared online by the estate of late keyboardist Geoff Nicholls.

This is the second track that Nicholls step-son Gary Rees has shared from a rehearsal recording that was made during the pre-production for the "Heaven and Hell" album.

Rees had this to say in the YouTube description, ""This latest upload from the Geoff Nicholls estate I believe is called 'Slapback' from the scrawling on the cassette and the chorus.

"This is from the same cassette as the 'Heaven & Hell' upload on this channel. It doesn't sound like a typical Sabbath song if it is them but it does sound like Ronnie James Dio.

It must be a cover, any clues? I have no idea about anything I wasn't there. Everything is speculation. Great tune by the way. Is it Ronnie on bass or 'a friend from Birmingham'?" Stream it below:

Related Stories

Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online

Black Sabbath Stream Remastered 'Heaven And Hell' Album

Black Sabbath Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Die Young'

Black Sabbath Share Rare Single Version Of 'Lady Evil'

Black Sabbath Stream 1981 Performance Of Mob Rules Classic Voodoo

Black Sabbath Stream Unreleased Performance Of Dio Era Classic

Black Sabbath's Iommi Addresses Rob Halford Heaven & Hell Speculation

Black Sabbath Stream 2021 Version Of 'Changes'

Rare Black Sabbath 'Heaven and Hell' Demo Goes Online

News > Black Sabbath



