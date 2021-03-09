.

Gears Ask 'So What?' With New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 03-09-2021

Miami heavy rockers Gears have released their next single entitled "So What?" that was produced by Corey Lowery and is the follow up to the group's cover of the Deftones classic "Bored".

Trip Six had this to say," When we wrote 'So What?' two years ago, it was coming from my personal view on how religion has in many ways become its own sort of animal; overriding the concept of love, compassion, family.

"How we've gone from loving one another to judging each other and even fighting them based on the religion one practices or doesn't. Family should be the religion, not the other way around.

"Of course, anyone who listens to the track can interpret as they wish however, that's my take." Listen to the song below:


