Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson's Ellefson Films have announced the Blu-Ray, DVD and digital video release of their award winning found footage horror film Dwellers on October 12th and a special virtual screening later this month.

The film was produced by Ellefson and written, directed and starring Drew Fortier. The film has already gained over twenty official selections from film festivals around the world.

Fans can watch the film before the home video release via a virtual screening on March 20th that is part of the HorrorHound Film Festival's Midnight Madness Feature, which will also include a Q&A with cast members following the movie screening. Find ticket details here.



