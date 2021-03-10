.

Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'

Michael Angulia | 03-10-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Megadeth film poster

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson's Ellefson Films have announced the Blu-Ray, DVD and digital video release of their award winning found footage horror film Dwellers on October 12th and a special virtual screening later this month.

The film was produced by Ellefson and written, directed and starring Drew Fortier. The film has already gained over twenty official selections from film festivals around the world.

Fans can watch the film before the home video release via a virtual screening on March 20th that is part of the HorrorHound Film Festival's Midnight Madness Feature, which will also include a Q&A with cast members following the movie screening. Find ticket details here.

Related Stories


Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'

Eddie Van Halen's Influence Went Beyond Guitar Says Megadeth Star

New Megadeth Album Is Almost Done Says Ellefson

Dave Mustaine Excited About Cover Song On Megadeth's New Album

Dave Mustaine Inks Megadeal With Gibson

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Releases 'Makenaide' Video

Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning This Year

Dave Mustaine Recording Vocals For New Megadeth Album

Megadeth May Delay New Album Release Due To Covid

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Supergroup Firstborne Stream New Song

News > Megadeth

advertisement
Day In Rock

Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more

Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more

Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more

Reviews

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines

MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold

advertisement
Latest News

Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth 1990 Package

Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'

Slipknot and Halestorm Stars Talk Long Live Rock

INXS Star Andrew Farriss Streaming His First Solo Concert

Barenaked Ladies Announce Flips N' Hits Streaming Event

Singled Out: A Crime Called's Drown

Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Release 'Running' Lyric Video