Slipknot and Halestorm Stars Talk Long Live Rock

Radio.com hosted a roundtable discussion about the film "Long Live Rock: Celebrate the Chaos" that features Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Halestorm's Arejay Hale joined director Jonathan McHugh and producer Gary Spivack discussing the film ahead of its premiere this Friday, March 11th.

They sent over some except quotes from the talk. In the first one Taylor and Hale discuss the feeling of Kinship among musicians. Corey said, "There's not only a camaraderie, but there's a shared passion for what we do. Not only do we all kind of bond in that regard, but we become fans of each other's music... it's all about keeping the spirit alive.

"We all band together and keep this thing alive because, like it or not, we're still the bastard children of the music industry, which is fine, I wouldn't have it any other way. I wouldn't want to be these plastic pukes! We at least have the soul, and we have the brotherhood and sisterhood to go with it."



Hale added, "All the bands that you rarely get to see, some that you've toured with but some that you have only sees at festivals - you really developed a strong lifelong bond with these people."

Jonathan McHugh and Gary Spivack spoke about rock music as the underdog. McHugh said, "People love it, and we love it, and we don't actually want that s***. Part of it you do and part of it you don't, because otherwise once you become uncool, your fans leave. Metallica can't do a record with Taylor Swift - it won't work!"



Spivack added, "Isn't rock n' roll supposed to be 'the other side of the tracks' though? We're the dudes who grew up at the grassy knoll while the preppies and the sports kids were at the 'cool' lunch table with their Polo f***ing shirts. It's the ethos of rock n' roll."

Watch the roundtable here.



