Jordan Rudess Being Joined By Mike Portnoy For Live Chat

Michael Angulia | 03-13-2021

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has announced that he will be joined by former DT drummer Mike Portnoy for a special live chat today (March 12th) on his Patreon.

Jordan had this to say, "My friend and bandmate, Mike Portnoy, joins my live chat today. We will discuss the upcoming LTE3 album, reminisce about old times and whatever else comes up." Fans can sign up for his Patreon to check it out here.

Rudess is also celebrating the release of his new solo piano album "A Chapter In Time" that he says was "created as a musical reflection of a most unusual time in our history."

He explains, "When COVID forced everyone to stay home, I created a musical diary to express my thoughts and feelings at the piano to create what is now presented to you as "A Chapter in Time". The album is available here.

