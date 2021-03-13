Steel Panther Tribute Eddie Van Halen With Covers Of Classic Songs

Comedy metal group Steel Panther have paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen with the release of isolation covers of the "Van Halen II" songs "Beautiful Girls" and "D.O.A."
The band had this to say, "When we were playing weekly shows on the Sunset Strip, Van Halen music was essential to our set lists to keep the place rocking. The music of that band is what helped shape who Steel Panther is today.
"The loss of Eddie Van Halen has affected each of us in the band and these covers are our tribute to him to say thank you for the joy Van Halen music has given us." Check out the isolation video for "D.O.A" here and watch the clip for "Beautiful Girls" below:
