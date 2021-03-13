Yes Stream 'Owner Of A Lonely Heart' From Union 30 Live Package

(hennemusic) Yes are streaming video of a performance of their 1983 classic, "Owner Of A Lonely Heart", from the forthcoming box set release "Union 30 Live."

The lead single from "90125" - which earned the group their first and only No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 - was recorded in Philadelphia, PA during the band's 1991 tour in support of their reunion record, "Union."

Due May 3, the limited-edition 30-disc Super Deluxe package delivers a mix of fan recordings, desk tapes, FM Radio Broadcasts and concert DVDs, as well as a numbered certificate reproduction Tour program, reproduction AAA Laminate, reproduction cloth passes, 10 band photos and two posters.

"Union 30 Live" is presented in a flight case which accommodates 10 x 'fatpack' style jewel cases each containing 3x discs to make the 30 discs in total. Each heavy-duty flight case has been sprayed individually, and the stickers placed by hand. No two flight cases are the same, making each one unique and a highly collectable piece of rock and roll memorabilia.

Yes will also release a limited-edition 4LP version of "Union 30 Live" on May 3. Watch the live video here.

