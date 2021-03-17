AWOLNATION Expand 'Megalithic Symphony' For 10th Anniversary

AWOLNATION are celebrating the 10th anniversary off their debut studio album "Megalithic Symphony", with the digital release of a special deluxe edition.
The release features the original album along with 27 bonus tracks, including 3 previously unreleased B-sides ("Cannibals," "I'm No Good," and "Wichita Panama") and newly unveiled live tracks recorded in London, Los Angeles, Salzburg, and more.
Aaron Bruno had this to say, "It both seems like a lifetime ago and just yesterday that I released this album. Words can't describe how grateful I am to friends and family, and everyone who supported this music.
"And most of all to the fans who have been on this journey with us over the years. I'm excited to be able to share what's coming next soon too!" See the tracklist below:
Original Album
1. Megalithic Symphony
2. Some Sort of Creature
3. Soul Wars
4. People
5. Jump on My Shoulders
6. Burn It Down
7. Guilty Filthy Soul
8. Kill Your Heroes
9. My Nightmare's Dream
10. Sail
11. Wake Up
12. Not Your Fault
13. All I Need
14. Knights of Shame
Bonus Tracks
1. Cannibals
2. I'm No Good
3. Wichita Panama
4. THISKIDSNOTALRIGHT
5. Some Kind of Joke
6. Everybody's Got a Secret
7. Mf
8. Swinging from the Castles
9. I've Been Dreaming
10. Shoestrings
11. Burn It Down (Live in London)
12. Sail (Live in Columbus)
13. Guilty Filthy Soul (Live in Boston)
14. Kill Your Heroes (Live in Los Angeles)
15. Not Your Fault (Live in Houston)
16. All I Need (Live in Austin)
17. Soul Wars (Live in Salzburg)
18. Not Your Fault (Robert Delong Remix)
19. People (Thomas from Ghostland Observatory Remix)
20. Burn It Down (Innerpartysystem Remix)
21. Guilty Filthy Soul (Samantha Ronson Remix feat. Wale)
22. Jump on My Shoulders (Thomas from Ghostland Observatory Remix)
23. Sail (Borgore Pop the Sweating I'm Sailing Remix)
24. Sail (Dan the Automator Remix)
25. Sail (Feed Me Remix)
26. Sail (Tde Remix feat. Kendrick Lamar & Ab Soul)
27. Sail (Unlimited Gravity Remix)
