Blue Oyster Cult's Albert Bouchard Plans Special Livestream Concert

Blue Oyster Cult legend Albert Bouchard has announced that he will be celebrating the vinyl release of his hit solo album "Re Imaginos" with a special livestream event this spring.

The event will be streamed live from Deko Entertainment's 2Trax Studios on April 19th at 4:00PM and will feature a full performance of the new album, along with Blue Oyster Cult classics.

He had this to say, "I am very excited to perform this well loved and legendary album in order, in its entirety, for the very first time LIVE. There will also be a selection of deep cuts and a bit of improvisation incorporated into the performance.

"This event will be a unique live presentation of many songs from my Blue Oyster Cult and solo catalogues." Fans can grab their tickets for the event here.



