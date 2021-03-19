Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert

Blues rocker Joe Bonamassa has announced that he is putting together a special power trio to stage a pay-per-view livestream event from Austin City Limits Live on April 1st.
The show will begin at 9PM ET and will feature Joe joined by Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig on drums and legendary bass player Steve Mackey.
The live stream concert will be available "On-Demand" for 1 month after the live airing to anyone who purchases tickets. Fans who purchase the virtual live stream ticket will have the chance to watch the entire concert for repeated viewings until May 2021. Tickets are available here.
