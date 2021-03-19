.

Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert

Michael Angulia | 03-19-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Joe Bonamassa event poster

Blues rocker Joe Bonamassa has announced that he is putting together a special power trio to stage a pay-per-view livestream event from Austin City Limits Live on April 1st.

The show will begin at 9PM ET and will feature Joe joined by Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig on drums and legendary bass player Steve Mackey.

The live stream concert will be available "On-Demand" for 1 month after the live airing to anyone who purchases tickets. Fans who purchase the virtual live stream ticket will have the chance to watch the entire concert for repeated viewings until May 2021. Tickets are available here.

Related Stories


Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' 2020 In Review

Joe Bonamassa Documentary Guitar Man Set For Release

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Video and Announces Album

Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat

Joe Bonamassa Gives Fans First Taste Of The Sleep Eazys

Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Tour

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

News > Joe Bonamassa

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- Corey Taylor- more

Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more

Reviews

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

advertisement
Latest News

Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD

The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Live Album

David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show

KISS Add Two New Stops To End Of The Road Farewell Tour

All-Star Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Tribute Concert To Stream Online

While She Sleeps Get 'Nervous' With Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil

Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert

Original Foo Fighter Releases Second Assertion Single