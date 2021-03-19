Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert

Blues rocker Joe Bonamassa has announced that he is putting together a special power trio to stage a pay-per-view livestream event from Austin City Limits Live on April 1st.

The show will begin at 9PM ET and will feature Joe joined by Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig on drums and legendary bass player Steve Mackey.

The live stream concert will be available "On-Demand" for 1 month after the live airing to anyone who purchases tickets. Fans who purchase the virtual live stream ticket will have the chance to watch the entire concert for repeated viewings until May 2021. Tickets are available here.



Related Stories

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' 2020 In Review

Joe Bonamassa Documentary Guitar Man Set For Release

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Video and Announces Album

Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat

Joe Bonamassa Gives Fans First Taste Of The Sleep Eazys

Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Tour

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

News > Joe Bonamassa



