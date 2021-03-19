.

Green Day Expand 'Insomniac' For 25th Anniversary

Michael Angulia | 03-19-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Green Day vinyl promo courtesy Warner Records

Green Day are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album "Insomniac" by releasing a special expanded remastered edition of the album digitally and via a limited-edition vinyl.

"Insomniac 25th Anniversary Vinyl" includes the original album tracks remastered, as well as 8 new live tracks that the band discovered from a show in Prague from March of 1996.

The special vinyl reissue features "translucent orange vinyl double LP with the iconic art recast on prismatic silver foil with an etched B-side," according to the announcement. Stream the album here.

Related Stories


Green Day Expand 'Insomniac' For 25th Anniversary

Green Day Release 'Here Comes The Shock' Video

Green Day Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast

Green Day To Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Covers Album

Green Day Announce 'Insomniac' 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Rocks 'Police On My Back'

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Billy Bragg Classic

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Reschedule Tour

News > Green Day

advertisement
Day In Rock

Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'- Green Day Expand 'Insomniac' For 25th Anniversary- Lamb Of God- more

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- Corey Taylor- more

Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more

Reviews

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

advertisement
Latest News

Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident

Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'

Green Day Expand 'Insomniac' For 25th Anniversary

Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD

The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Live Album

David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show

KISS Add Two New Stops To End Of The Road Farewell Tour

All-Star Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Tribute Concert To Stream Online