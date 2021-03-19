Green Day Expand 'Insomniac' For 25th Anniversary

Green Day are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album "Insomniac" by releasing a special expanded remastered edition of the album digitally and via a limited-edition vinyl.
"Insomniac 25th Anniversary Vinyl" includes the original album tracks remastered, as well as 8 new live tracks that the band discovered from a show in Prague from March of 1996.
The special vinyl reissue features "translucent orange vinyl double LP with the iconic art recast on prismatic silver foil with an etched B-side," according to the announcement. Stream the album here.
