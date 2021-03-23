Foreigner Working On New Music

(hennemusic) Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson has revealed that the classic rock band are working on new music. While the group's most recent studio album is 2009's "Can't Slow Down", the rocker explains the group's approach to their latest round of recordings.

"I don't really see a whole album of new material coming out anytime soon," Pilson tells Kylie Olsson's YouTube show "Life In Six Strings". "But we are working on some music. So I think that what's gonna happen is whatever other things we release in the next couple of years, there will be some new songs added to it. So that's what I see kind of happening. 'Cause we're working on a few that are not that far away. So I would say expect a package deal to have a couple of new songs on it."

The bassist confirms that the writing sessions include a mix of songs written by band founder and guitarist Mick Jones through the years.

"A couple of them were actually written by Mick, like, 20-some years ago; there's stuff that he had," adds Pilson. "So what we're doing is we're just kind of working it out and arranging it with Mick.

"Like one of them right now, we've kind of worked on a beginning bed of it, and then Kelly [Hansen]'s gonna sing it. Another one, we've tried a few different treatments; we haven't really settled on that. There's another couple that are kind of in the same state - they're written; we just haven't decided exactly where to go. One of them needs a bridge, and things like that." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

