Foreigner Working On New Music

(hennemusic) Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson has revealed that the classic rock band are working on new music. While the group's most recent studio album is 2009's "Can't Slow Down", the rocker explains the group's approach to their latest round of recordings.
"I don't really see a whole album of new material coming out anytime soon," Pilson tells Kylie Olsson's YouTube show "Life In Six Strings". "But we are working on some music. So I think that what's gonna happen is whatever other things we release in the next couple of years, there will be some new songs added to it. So that's what I see kind of happening. 'Cause we're working on a few that are not that far away. So I would say expect a package deal to have a couple of new songs on it."
The bassist confirms that the writing sessions include a mix of songs written by band founder and guitarist Mick Jones through the years.
"A couple of them were actually written by Mick, like, 20-some years ago; there's stuff that he had," adds Pilson. "So what we're doing is we're just kind of working it out and arranging it with Mick.
"Like one of them right now, we've kind of worked on a beginning bed of it, and then Kelly [Hansen]'s gonna sing it. Another one, we've tried a few different treatments; we haven't really settled on that. There's another couple that are kind of in the same state - they're written; we just haven't decided exactly where to go. One of them needs a bridge, and things like that." here.
Shallow Side Take On Foreigner Classic 'Juke Box Hero'
Foreigner Star Talks Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Snub
Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit 2020 In Review
Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival
Foreigner Share 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' Video From Reunion Show
Foreigner Share 'Head Games' Video From Reunion Concert
Foreigner Share 'Cold As Ice' Video From Reunion Concert
Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit
Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle
Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley
Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto
Rob Zombie Debuts At No. 1 On Album Sales Chart
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones The Echoes Tour
Foreigner Working On New Music
Yes Reschedule Relayer Tour To Next Spring
Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'