Sepultura Add Dates To 2021 Quadra Tour

Sepultura have announced that they have added several UK dates to their forthcoming European tour that they are launching this fall in support of their new album "Quadra".
The band has added stops in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, and London to the tour that is set to feature support from special guests Sacred Reich and Crowbar.
Andreas Kisser had this to say, "I'm so thrilled to announce the UK tour for November, it has been a crazy year and I miss the stage so much. We will have the chance to perform the news songs from our last album Quadra for the first time plus all the best songs of our career.
"I can't wait to see you all again from the stage, don't miss this! Stay safe and well and see you all soon!" See the dates below:
