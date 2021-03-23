.

Sepultura Add Dates To 2021 Quadra Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 03-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sepultura tour poster

Sepultura have announced that they have added several UK dates to their forthcoming European tour that they are launching this fall in support of their new album "Quadra".

The band has added stops in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, and London to the tour that is set to feature support from special guests Sacred Reich and Crowbar.

Andreas Kisser had this to say, "I'm so thrilled to announce the UK tour for November, it has been a crazy year and I miss the stage so much. We will have the chance to perform the news songs from our last album Quadra for the first time plus all the best songs of our career.

"I can't wait to see you all again from the stage, don't miss this! Stay safe and well and see you all soon!" See the dates below:

Quadra Tour Dates


04.11. DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio
05.11. DE Berlin - Festsaal
06.11. DE Leipzig - Hellraiser
07.11. DE Hamburg - Markthalle
09.11. PL Wroclaw - A2
10.11. AT Vienna - Arena
12.11. CZ Zlin - Hala Datart
13.11. DE Munich - Backstage
14.11. CH Lausanne - Les Docks
16.11. ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz
17.11. ES Madrid - La Riviera
18.11. PT Porto - Hard Club
19.11. ES Pamplona - Totem
20.11. FR Toulouse - Le Bikini
21.11. FR Paris - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
23.11 UK Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill
24.11. IE Dublin - Academy
25.11 UK Manchester - O2 Ritz
26.11 UK Glasgow - Garage
27.11 UK London - Brixton Electric
28.11. BE Antwerp - Trix
30.11. LU Esch/Alzette - Rockhal
01.12. DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
02.12. DE Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn
03.12. CH Pratteln - Z-7
04.12. DE Cologne - Essigfabrik
05.12. NL Haarlem - Patronaat

Related Stories


Sepultura Add Dates To 2021 Quadra Tour

Sepultura Release 'Guardians Of Earth' Video

Mike Portnoy To Guest On Sepultura's SepulQuarta Session

Sepultura Launch Weekly SepulQuarta Sessions

Sepultura Launch Video Series For New 'Quadra' Album

Sepultura Reveal Details Of New Concept Album

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

News > Sepultura

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more

Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more

Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more

Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more

Reviews

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle

Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley

Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto

Rob Zombie Debuts At No. 1 On Album Sales Chart

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones The Echoes Tour

Foreigner Working On New Music

Yes Reschedule Relayer Tour To Next Spring

Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'