Kataklysm Go 'Defiant' With New Video

Kataklysm are celebrating the 6 month anniversary of their latest album "Unconquered" by released a brand new music video for the song "Defiant".
Maurizio Iacono had this to say, "March 25th, marks six months since the release of what we call our quarantine album, Unconquered. There were many songs to pick from but after consulting with our label we both came to the conclusion and agreed that 'Defiant' was the song to pick for this video.
"The reason is that it's what we need to be at the moment as we face a chaotic and unstable world. It's an intense song that screams out strength in the face of the unknown.
"'Defiant' was filmed by acclaimed director Scott Hansen in the Atlanta area and the storyline deals with a soldier dealing with PTSD after experiencing the horror of war.
"Unfortunately, due to Canada's strict COVID-19 travel rules, bassist Stephane Barbe couldn't make it to the video shoot so we decided to still shoot some parts with myself and J-F so we could still have some sort of band presence in it.
"The song is dedicated to the ones who sacrificed everything in order for us to have the freedoms today that so many take for granted " Watch the video below:
