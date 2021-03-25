The Offspring 'Let The Bad Times Roll' With New Video

The Offspring have released the official music video for their brand new single "Let The Bad Times Roll". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is due April 16th.
Frontman Dexter Holland had this to say about the track, "I feel like we're in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying 'we're doing our best' it's more like they're saying 'f*** it' and its really scary."
Guitarist Noodles added "Folks are saying, if it's all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. 'Let The Bad Times Roll!'"
The new video features a narrative tied to the song's lyrics and a take on the challenges people are currently facing across the county. Watch the video below:
The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'
The Offspring Releasing Long-Awaited New Album
The Offspring Release Their First Christmas Song
The Offspring Go Tiger King With Lockdown Cover
The Offspring Finish Long-Awaited New Album
The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits
The Offspring Star Guests In Well Hung Heart Video
The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album
The Offspring and 311 Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour
Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Diamond Award- The Offspring 'Let The Bad Times Roll' With Video- Fleetwood Mac Unreleased Version Of 'Gold Dust Woman'- more
Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Premiere: Veio's 'Penumbra' Reimagined
Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Diamond Award
The Offspring 'Let The Bad Times Roll' With New Video
Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Live Version Of 'Gold Dust Woman'
All Time Low Share 'Once In A Lifetime' Video
We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Livestream Event
Ra Return With 'Intercorrupted' Album
Nine Inch Nails Offshoot The New Regime Releases Two New Videos