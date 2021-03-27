Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP

Trivium's Matt Heafy is continued to unplug to record acoustic EPs of select tracks from the band's catalog and he has share the latest installment in the series.

This time around Matt has recorded acoustic renditions of several tracks from the band's 2015 studio album "Silence In The Snow", which follows his "Vengeance Falls" acoustic EP that he released two weeks ago.

The new "Silence In The Snow" acoustic EP features the following tracks: the Japanese-American musician best known as the guitarist and lead vocalist for the Grammy-nominated heavy metal band Trivium, has released the "Silence In The Snow" acoustic EP, featuring reworked versions of four songs from the group's 2015 album of the same name.

"Silence in the Snow," "The Ghost That's Haunting You," "Until the World Goes Cold," "The Thing That's Killing Me," and the bonus track "Violence Made of Snow". Stream the EP below:

Related Stories

Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP

Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'

Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track

Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP

Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Now Streaming Online

Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video

Trivium Announce Free The Deepest Cuts II Livestream

Former Trivium Bassist Brent Young Passes Away

Trivium Announce The Deepest Cuts Livestream

News > Trivium



