Trivium's Matt Heafy is continued to unplug to record acoustic EPs of select tracks from the band's catalog and he has share the latest installment in the series.
This time around Matt has recorded acoustic renditions of several tracks from the band's 2015 studio album "Silence In The Snow", which follows his "Vengeance Falls" acoustic EP that he released two weeks ago.
The new "Silence In The Snow" acoustic EP features the following tracks: the Japanese-American musician best known as the guitarist and lead vocalist for the Grammy-nominated heavy metal band Trivium, has released the "Silence In The Snow" acoustic EP, featuring reworked versions of four songs from the group's 2015 album of the same name.
"Silence in the Snow," "The Ghost That's Haunting You," "Until the World Goes Cold," "The Thing That's Killing Me," and the bonus track "Violence Made of Snow". Stream the EP below:
Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP
Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'
Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track
Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP
Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Now Streaming Online
Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video
Trivium Announce Free The Deepest Cuts II Livestream
Former Trivium Bassist Brent Young Passes Away
Trivium Announce The Deepest Cuts Livestream
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more
Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream- Royal Blood Unleash 'Limbo'- Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- The Offspring- more
Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang
Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP
Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds' For 20th Anniversary
As Friends Rust's Kaleb Stewart Has Died
The Joy Formidable Return With 'Into The Blue'
Wavy Trees Release First Song From Jay Baumgardner's New Label
Crack The Sky's John Palumbo Goes To 'Hollywood Blvd'
Singled Out: Doug Kistner's Only Road I Know